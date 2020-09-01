In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, conductor Seiji Ozawa stops to greet a young child in the audience as he arrives for a reception for himself and the other Kennedy Center Honors honorees in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Boston Symphony Orchestra, among other organizations around the world, is celebrating Ozawa's 85th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, proclaimed as "Seiji Ozawa Day" by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. Ozawa is the longest-serving conductor in Boston Symphony history, holding the title of music director for 29 years from 1973 until 2002.