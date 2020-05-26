In this June 5, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards on at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Country music singer Wallen has apologized following his weekend arrest on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. News outlets report the 27-year-old Wallen was arrested Saturday, May 23, 2020, after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar in downtown Nashville.