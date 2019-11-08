Michelle Obama

In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote. The announcement Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 marks a year until the date of the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race. 

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Election Day is over, but Michelle Obama is still trying to get out the vote.

The former first lady announced that Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington have signed on as co-chairs of the national organization When We All Vote .

Obama is already a co-chair, along with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, and basketball star Chris Paul.

When We Vote, a nonprofit, describes itself as a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter participation. The announcement Thursday marks a year until the 2020 elections, which includes the presidential race.

The organization was founded in 2018.

Hanks said “registering new voters is an act of hope and taking part in the American idea.” He added that voting guarantees the blessings of “liberty for the grandkids.”

Tags

In other news

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

NEW YORK (AP) — While in court-mandated rehab following his viral-videoed, racist-ranting 2017 arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, Shia LaBeouf put his childhood reflections into screenplay format. That’s just what he knew. An actor since he was 10, LaBeouf’s life had been …

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

NEW YORK (AP) — A few fun facts about Kanye West: He’s running for president in 2024, he recited color psychology to wife Kim Kardashian West as she sat in a morning bath Thursday, and he was fired at 16 for shoplifting at the Gap where he worked.

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”