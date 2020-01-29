Cyrus Hemsworth

This April 22, 2019 file photo shows Liam Hemsworth, left, and Miley Cyrus arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles. Cyrus and Hemsworth are legally single. Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage. The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married. 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single.

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalized the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor.

The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and the “Hunger Games” actor spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating,” Cyrus said in one of a series of tweets. “Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Tags

In other news

Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Midway through the film festival he founded more than four decades ago, Robert Redford hopped out of a car and hollered to his grandson. The 28-year-old Dylan Redford was later that evening to premiere at Sundance a film he co-directed.

Can equality pledges fix country music’s gender problem?

Can equality pledges fix country music’s gender problem?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — What started as a joke on Twitter about an unwritten rule among country radio stations not to play two female artists in a row prompted outrage by country music stars, but also pledges to give women equal airtime.

Jamie Foxx, Jordan Peele among honorees at AAFCA awards

Jamie Foxx, Jordan Peele among honorees at AAFCA awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jamie Foxx has won a plethora of major awards including an Oscar and Grammy. But after the African American Film Critics Association recognized him Wednesday night, the actor-singer called its honor just as special.

After 40 Years, Grammy show producer bows out his way

After 40 Years, Grammy show producer bows out his way

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With this Sunday’s Grammy ceremony to be his last after 40 years of producing it, Ken Ehrlich could be excused for creating a few moments in the show to look back on his own legacy, which includes creating indelible moments that will live in the pop conscious forever: Aret…