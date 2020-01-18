In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'Mary Poppins Returns' premiere in central London. Apple TV Plus said Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Streep will join Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga to give life to Oliver Jeffers' picture book “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth." The 36-minute film will premiere on the streaming service April 17.