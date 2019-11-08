Mariah Carey

This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A memoir by Mariah Carey is on the list of titles from Andy Cohen Books. Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen’s self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women. Carey’s memoir will be about her journey to superstar status. 

 AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Mariah Carey is on the list of titles from Andy Cohen Books.

Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen’s self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women.

Carey’s memoir will be about her journey to superstar status.

The other works are “The Queen V,” by Dr. Jacqueline Waters, a cast member on Bravo’s “Married to Medicine,” and “Bodacious Dreams and Bevelations,” by Bevy Smith, a former co-host of “Page Six TV.”

Cohen is the TV producer behind the “The Real Housewives” Bravo franchise and host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Holt is the publisher of Cohen’s three best sellers: “Most Talkative,” ”The Andy Cohen Diaries,” and “Superficial.”

The imprint was announced in 2016.

Tags

In other news

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’

NEW YORK (AP) — While in court-mandated rehab following his viral-videoed, racist-ranting 2017 arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, Shia LaBeouf put his childhood reflections into screenplay format. That’s just what he knew. An actor since he was 10, LaBeouf’s life had been …

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

Kanye West vows to move Yeezy manufacturing to the Americas

NEW YORK (AP) — A few fun facts about Kanye West: He’s running for president in 2024, he recited color psychology to wife Kim Kardashian West as she sat in a morning bath Thursday, and he was fired at 16 for shoplifting at the Gap where he worked.

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

Rapper T.I. faces major backlash for comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Planned Parenthood and others on social media blasted T.I. after the rapper said he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter every year to make sure her hymen is “still intact.”