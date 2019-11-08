This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A memoir by Mariah Carey is on the list of titles from Andy Cohen Books. Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that Cohen’s self-named imprint will launch in 2020. It says the imprint will feature three nonfiction works by women. Carey’s memoir will be about her journey to superstar status.