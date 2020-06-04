Meghan speaks out on racial divisions in US

In this grab taken from video on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gestures during a video address to leavers at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex has shared her sadness about racial divisions in the United States, telling students at her former high school that she felt moved to speak out because the life of George Floyd mattered. Meghan told graduates at the Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles that she wrestled with the question on what to tell them given the days of protests after the Floyd’s death in police custody.