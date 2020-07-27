Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch on Dec. 7, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. The rapper says she was shot in both feet and gave new details about what she called "the worst experience of my life" in an emotional online video. She once again declined to name who shot her. Police say that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Megan Thee Stallion on the morning of the shooting, was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed weapon.