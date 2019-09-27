This Oct. 26, 2018 file photo shows Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the 2018 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Feige is teaming up with Lucasfilm to develop a new “Star Wars” film. Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told the entertainment trade The Hollywood Reporter that it made sense for Feige to team up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to help usher in a new era in Star Wars storytelling.