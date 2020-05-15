Malaysia drops charge against ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ producer

In this July 5, 2019, file photo, Riza Aziz, stepson of Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak, walks into a court room at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysian prosecutors have dropped money laundering charges against "The Wolf of Wall Street" producer and stepson of former premier Najib Razak, in a move slammed by Human Rights Watch as a "triumph for impunity and corruption."