This Nov. 24, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing "Jerome" at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The Who, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters will join Lizzo, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, The Avett Brothers and Elvis Costello at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The festival, which annually celebrates the culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana alongside performances by national and international artists, is scheduled over two weekends in the spring — April 23-26 and April 30-May 3 — at the Fair Grounds Race Course.