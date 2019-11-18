In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyonce, arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards on Sunday, Nov 17, 2019, for co-writing her mom’s hit “Brown Skin Girl,” a song celebrating dark- and brown-skinned women. Ivy gives a vocal performance that opens and closes the song, which also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.