In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for the U.K. music industry’s Brit Awards, set to be handed out Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, at a ceremony in London. Quintuple Grammy winner Billie Eilish, 18, is set to give the first public performance of her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.”