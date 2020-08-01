Lena Dunham attends the premiere of the final season of HBO's "Veep" on March 26, 2019, in New York. Dunham says her body “revolted” during a struggle with COVID-19. The 34-year-old creator and star of HBO's “Girls” said in a long Instagram post Friday, July 31, 2020, that what began as moderate aches were followed by a high fever, “crushing fatigue,” and the feeling that she was losing control of her body. She said the serious symptoms subsided after three weeks and she tested negative after a month. Dunham says she is telling her story now because she is seeing too much carelessness amid the pandemic.