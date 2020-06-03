This April 30, 2019 file photo shows actress Lea Michele at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. Michele has apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of the musical TV show "Glee" after a black co-star accused Michele of making her time there “a living hell.” She issued a statement saying that while she didn't recall any incident or judged anyone by their skin color, she was sorry and blamed “immaturity.”