Miami Celebrities

In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, photo, DJ Khaled gives a thumbs up after the Christian Dior pre-fall 2020 men's fashion show during Miami Art week, in Miami. 

 AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

MIAMI (AP) — DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole held a joint birthday bash to close out a week of star-studded parties during Art Basel Miami.

Haute Living hosted the private party after hours at the Perez Art Museum on Sunday night where guests including Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and Future drank and danced at the rooftop venue overlooking the water.

Artist Alec Monopoly created a work of art in front of the crowd that was later auctioned off for charity.

Guests enjoyed a three-tiered black and gold cake. Lavish gifts included a $40,000 golden lion figurine along with a weeklong vacation on a private yacht.

