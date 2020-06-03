Late-night hosts say fighting racism means more than talk

In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Conan O'Brien introduces Tom Cruise to present a clip from "Top Gun: Maverick" on day one of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Six of America's late-night television comedy hosts - five of them white men - turned serious after the nation's weekend of unrest following the death of George Floyd to suggest they and others need to do more than talk about racism. It has become a ritual - a somewhat inexplicable one, as TBS' O'Brien noted - for these comics to come on the air after acts of terrorism, school shootings or other national traumas to try and make sense of them for their audiences.