This July 28, 2014 file photo shows Joe Germanotta, left, and Cynthia Germanotta at a Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga concert taping in New York. Joe Germanotta, father of singer-actress Lady Gaga, is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City's Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business. Owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, Germanotta said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the busy commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028.