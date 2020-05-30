In this May 6, 2019, file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York. Forbes magazine, which once declared Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title if she ever did, but Jenner is pushing back. Forbes said in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in a January deal valued at $1.2 billion reveal that Jenner’s worth was inflated.