Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky

In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The mother of the rapper and a group of lawyers called a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, Black had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away. Black was sentenced in November 2019 to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.