Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Kardashian West is asking the public to show compassion and empathy to husband Kanye West, who she says is bipolar and caused a stir this week after fulminating in a series of social media posts. The reality TV star posted a lengthy message Wednesday on her Instagram Live feed, explaining that life has been complicated for her family and West, who ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and discussed abortion on Sunday while he declared himself a presidential candidate.