In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, Kanye West attends the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper. West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody. He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on his 4,000-acre ranch. The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposal.