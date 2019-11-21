In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. West has been denied a permit to build an amphitheater on his ranch in Wyoming. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission made the decision Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019, after the rapper changed his plans for the structure near Cody. West told county officials he now wants to include residential space.