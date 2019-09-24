In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch. The Billings Gazette reports West held the free event Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long "Sunday Service" in the Robbie Powwow Garden.