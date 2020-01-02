This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber is a launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago. YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut on Jan. 27 and the 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015.