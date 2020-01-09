This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.” Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint paint and other symptoms.