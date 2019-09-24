This Oct. 9, 2012 file photo shows, from left, Jason Bonham, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham; singer Robert Plant; bassist John Paul Jones; and guitarist Jimmy Page at the "Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day" premiere in New York. Members of an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals harshly challenged plaintiffs who argued that a new trial in the copyright fight over Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven is justified. The lawsuit that alleges 1971’s “Stairway” was stolen from 1968’s “Taurus,” by Spirit.