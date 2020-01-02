In this March 13, 2018 file photo, Josh Duhamel arrives at a special screening of "Love, Simon" in Los Angeles. Duhamel will continue promote his home state of North Dakota. North Dakota's tourism department confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 to The Associated Press that the star of several "Transformers" movies will be paid $175,000 to be the face of the state's tourism campaign for the next two years.