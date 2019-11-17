Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals

In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Jon Voight attends the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards gala at Carnegie Hall in New York. Oscar-winning actor Voight, singer and musician Alison Krauss and mystery writer James Patterson are among those being honored by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities. The White House announced four recipients of the National Medal of Arts and four of the National Humanities Medal Sunday night, Nov. 17, 2019.