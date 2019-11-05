In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, actress and activist Jane Fonda is arrested at the Capitol for blocking the street after she and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change, in Washington. Fonda spent a night in a Washington, D.C., jail after her fourth arrest in as many weeks during a climate change demonstration on Capitol Hill. The 81-year-old Oscar winner was among more than 40 people arrested Friday, Nov. 1, while sitting inside a Senate office building.