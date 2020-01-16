This July 24, 2019 file photo shows Issa Rae, an executive producer of the HBO comedy series "A Black Lady Sketch Show," during the 2019 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rae's quick comment after five men were announced as Oscar nominees for best director was spur of the moment, but captured the lack of diversity among this year's nominees. “We were told to banter for five seconds as the teleprompter loaded, so that was my banter,” Rae told a TV critics meeting Wednesday. Rae and fellow actor John Cho announced the nominees on Monday. “Congratulations to those men,” Rae said dryly after the director category was revealed.