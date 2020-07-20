Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli wears a face mask as she arrives to a court, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 20, 2020. Refaeli signed a plea bargain agreement with authorities to settle a long-standing tax evasion case against her and her family. The deal will require Refaeli to serve nine months of community service while her mother, Zipi, will be sent to prison for 16 months. The two are also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state.