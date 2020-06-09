In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Israeli top model Bar Refaeli poses for photographers at the Dior ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, in Paris. Refaeli has signed a plea bargain agreement with authorities to settle a long-standing tax evasion case against her and her family. The deal will require Refaeli to serve nine months of community service while her mother will be sent to prison for 16 months. The two are also ordered to pay a $1.5 million fine on top of millions of back taxes owed to the state.