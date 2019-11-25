In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Iggy Azalea attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center, in New York. Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have told Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home. Amethyst Kelly, who performs as Iggy Azalea, told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, 2019, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in.