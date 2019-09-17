In this Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook arrive at the 2013 Style Awards in New York. ABC says in a written statement that Brinkley is unable to continue this season of "Dancing With the Stars," following surgery to her wrist and arm. The details of her injury were not given. Sailor Brinkley-Cook will replace her mother on the show. Brinkley-Cook is a model who has appeared in Sports Illustrated.