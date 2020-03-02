In this Aug. 23, 2019, file photo, Hilary Duff attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home that’s more appropriate to the grown-up “Lizzie McGuire.” In an Instagram post on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, the actress who’s reprising the title character for Disney Plus said the streaming service isn’t the best fit and suggested Hulu instead.