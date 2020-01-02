Steve Harvey

In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, host/executive producer Steve Harvey participates in the "Steve" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. TV personality Steve Harvey will return as host of the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1, 2020, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards. 

 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

TV personality Steve Harvey will return as host of the NFL Honors show on Feb. 1, when The Associated Press hands out its individual league awards.

The two-hour prime-time show airing on Fox will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Harvey hosted last year’s show in Atlanta.

Harvey hosts the game show “Family Feud,” as well as a syndicated radio show. While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, he accidentally named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast.

NFL Honors, which debuted in Indianapolis in 2012, is held in the Super Bowl host city the night before the AFC and NFC champions meet. The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be introduced during the program.

Tags

In other news

T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week, and scholars hope they will reveal the extent of a relationship that's been speculated about for decades.