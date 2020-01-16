In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, Music & Artistic Director of LA Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dudamel will remain as music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for five more years, the orchestra announced Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The 38-year-old Venezuelan conductor made his debut with the LA Philharmonic in 2005 and was named director in 2009. His newest contract runs through the 2025-2026 season.