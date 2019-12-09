In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Juice WRLD performs in concert during his "Death Race for Love Tour" at The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. The Chicago-area rapper, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday, Dec. 8 after a "medical emergency'' at Chicago's Midway International Airport, according to authorities. Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation.