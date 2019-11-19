In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. He will not be preparing for kickoff with Tom Brady and the rest of his old New England teammates. Instead, the man who retired from the Patriots and the NFL in March will be hosting his first Super Bowl party.