Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure

This Oct. 31, 2019 photo shows former Fox News personality Gretchen Carlson during an interview in New York. Carlson received a reported $20 million settlement from Fox News in 2016 after she sued the network, claiming the late Roger Ailes, then head of the division, demoted then fired her when she rejected his sexual advances. Carlson’s allegations have been the basis of two Hollywood projects this year: Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice” series, which aired earlier this year, and the upcoming “Bombshell” where Nicole Kidman stars as Carlson.