This Jan. 25, 2019 file photo shows climate activist Greta Thunberg during a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Thunberg has two books coming out in the United States, including an English-language edition of her memoir. Penguin Press announced Thursday, Sept. 19, that it will release Thunberg’s memoir “Our House Is On Fire” and a collection of her speeches, “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference,” which will include her upcoming address at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.