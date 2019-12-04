In this Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Peter Farrelly, left, and Bobby Farrelly attend The Project Greenlight Season 4 premiere of "The Leisure Class" at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation said Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, that the brothers are recipients of its sixth annual Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion for pressing Hollywood to do a better job of casting and portraying people with disabilities.