In this May 8, 2019, file photo, author George R.R. Martin poses at the premiere of the film "Tolkien," at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The "Game of Thrones" author won't be able to build a seven-sided, castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe, N.M. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city's Historic Districts Review Board denied a request Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, to allow Martin to exceed the building height limit in the historic district where he lives.