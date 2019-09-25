Fox apologizes for ‘disgraceful’ comment about Thunberg

In this July 20, 2016, file photo, conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Fox News has apologized for a guest who called environmental activist Greta Thunberg mentally ill, and said he would never appear on the network again. The network had no comment Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, about its own prime-time host, Ingraham, who likened Thunberg to a murderous child cult leader from a Stephen King short story.