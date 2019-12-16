Ecclestone Jewel Theft

In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of the film Rush, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square. London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about $66 million and included rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present. 

 Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” a family statement read.

The family’s private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.

Tags

In other news

Lizzo claps back with gratitude after twerking controversy

Lizzo claps back with gratitude after twerking controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo is going to keep doing Lizzo after social media exploded with fat shaming over her exposed, thong-covered backside as she danced at a Los Angeles Lakers game while the team’s cheerleaders performed to her hit “Juice.”

Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan’s red stag

Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan’s red stag

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed.