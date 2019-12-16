In this Monday, Sept. 2, 2013 file photo, Tamara Ecclestone arrives for the World Premiere of the film Rush, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square. London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of “high value jewelry” reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone. The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth about $66 million and included rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.