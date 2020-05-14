This combination photo shows French model-actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, left, and actress Winona Ryder, two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp who have defended him as part of his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun. Paradis and Ryder offered statements saying the “Pirates of the Caribbean’’ star never was violent or abusive toward them. Depp is suing the tabloid’s publisher over an April 2018 article which referred to the 56-year-old as a “wife-beater.”