In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. DraftKings is reviewing a former "Bachelor" contestant's $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating. Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise" television series in 2015, beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in DraftKings' "Millionaire Maker" contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL's four wild-card games during the weekend of Jan. 4-5, 2020.