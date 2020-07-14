In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Bryshere Y. Gray arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gray has been arrested in Arizona on accusations of abusing his wife, police said. The Goodyear Police Department said 26-year-old Gray was booked into jail Saturday, July 11, 2020.