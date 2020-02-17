In this Jan. 5, 2020 file photo, Elton John arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. An emotional John had to cut short a performance in New Zealand on Sunday, Feb. 16 after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and had to be assisted off stage. John reached out to his fans on Instagram on Sunday, apologizing for ending his show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium early.